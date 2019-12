Guitar World dropped by the Celestion booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM show to get the lowdown on their Celestion G12 50GL Lynchback speaker, which was designed specifically for George Lynch.

It offers a combination of vintage warmth and modern crunch -- perfect for Lynch fans (or anybody else)!

For more about Celestion, be sure to visit their official website.

