NAMM 2012 Video: Orange Amps Demo, Including OR-50, OR-15 and Jim Root Signature Model

Guitar World visited the Orange booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, and shot this demo of several new Orange amps.

The amps in the video include the OR-50, the OR-15, the #4 Jim Root Signature model and the Micro Terror.

To get a closer look at some of these amps -- and the entire Orange booth at the NAMM show -- check out the photo gallery below.

For more about Orange amps, check out their official website right here. And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.

Photos: Cindy Moorhead, Damian Fanelli