NAMM 2016: Supro Releases 1695T Black Magick Guitar Amp

Supro presents Black Magick, a recreation of one of rock and roll's holy-grail amplifiers.

This all-tube, high-gain blues machine harkens back to the dimensions, cosmetics and circuitry of the Supro amps from 1959, just like the one loaned by Jimmy Page to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

In tribute to this legendary and extensively modified Supro combo, we've used the cabinet dimensions from a '59 Supro 2x10, replaced the baffle with a 1x12, and armed this 25-watt combo with a custom, British voiced speaker that was specially developed for the Black Magick amp.

The preamp found in the Black Magick features two channels wired in parallel, with independent volume controls and a single, shared tone control. The vintage-correct front-end topology of the original 1959 Supro combos has been streamlined in the Black Magick, with automatic linking of channels 1&2 when using only the first input jack. This flexible arrangement provides double the gain when used with one instrument and also allows for two instruments to share the same Black Magick or for the use of an A/B/Y box to achieve channel-switching on the fly.

With more gain on tap than any other Supro reissue, Black Magick absolutely rips for heavy blues and classic rock guitar styles.

This amp's traditional, cathode-biased "Class-A" power section uses 6973 tubes to achieve the instantly recognizable midrange grind and phenomenal touch dynamics that define the Supro sound. A complete range of tones from warm cleans to heavy distortion can be accessed by simply adjusting the volume knob on your instrument. The signature Supro power tube tremolo adds footswitchable depth and dimension to this historic Rock and Roll amplifier.

Features:

• Vintage Supro Cosmetics and Circuitry

• Two channels with Parallel Link and shared tone control

• Output Tube Tremolo with footswitch jack

• 25 Watts Cathode-Bias "Class-A" Power Amp

• 1×12 Custom Voiced Supro BD12 speaker

• 4x 12AX7EH

• 2x 6973 power tubes

• Gold Faceplate

• Black Rhino Hide Tolex

• Assembled in NY, USA

Black Magick will retail for $1,499 USD. Pre-orders are being taken now for March 2016 delivery.

For more information, visit suprousa.com.