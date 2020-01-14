NAMM 2020: D'Angelico debuts the new and compact semi-hollow Mini DC

NAMM 2020: D'Angelico has announced the Mini DC, a semi-hollow double-cut electric guitar which the New York-based company says it has developed in direct response to customer feedback over the last two years.

The Mini DC is 14" wide and is a sibling to the well-known DC - which is 16" wide in comparison.

D'Angelico designed the Mini DC with comfort in mind, implementing an undersized body and a slim C-shape neck profile. The guitar will be available in both the Premier and Excel Series.

The Premier Mini DC features Seymour Duncan-designed humbucking pickups, and comes fitted with chrome hardware and vintage-inspired speed knobs. The model will be available in Ocean Turquoise, Champagne and Fiesta Red finishes and will retail for $799.

The Excel Mini DC features a pair of USA Seymour Duncan 59s with coil-splitting push/pull tone knobs and is adorned with gold hardware, Grover Imperial tuners and an ebony fingerboard with split-block mother-of-pearl and abalone inlays. This model will be available in Vintage Natural, Trans Cherry and Black finishes and will retail for $1,799.

The Premier and Excel Mini DC will be available from January 16, 2020. For more information, head to D'Angelico.