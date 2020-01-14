NAMM 2020: Fano brings its gorgeous reimagined guitar styles to a sub-$999 price point with new Omnis Series

NAMM 2020: Fano Guitars has announced the Omnis Series, which brings its fresh takes on classic electric guitar outlines to a sub-$999 price point.
Four models will be available at first - the Jazz-esque JM6, LP Jr-ish SP6, GF6 semi-hollow and double-cut MG6 - and each will come in three finishes, including a gigbag.
All four feature alder bodies with polyurethane finishes, satin-finished maple necks and pau ferro fretboards, while Fano’s custom-designed and voiced pickups are the same as those included on the Standard Series.
This is major, major news for fans of vintage-vibed alternative guitars - we can’t wait for these to land in April.
