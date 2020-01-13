NAMM 2020: Take your acoustic to infinity and beyond with Fishman's new PowerTap Earth and PowerTap Infinity pickup systems

NAMM 2020: With its new PowerTap Earth and PowerTap Infinity pickup systems, Fishman is aiming to help acoustic guitarists take their sound to infinity and beyond, so to speak.

The pickups feature a Tap body sensor that - when combined with a Matrix Infinity or Rare Earth pickup - adds layers of texture and depth to an acoustic guitarist's sound.

Both systems feature an adjustable Blend control that can mix the sound of the Rare Earth or Infinity and Tap signals in mono.

Players can choose to run the individual pickup and Tap signals into separate channels with the use of a stereo cable - allowing users to add separate effects, level control and EQ to each pickup independently.

The PowerTap Infinity features an enclosed, soundhole-mounted Volume and Tone control module, plus a voicing switch. The PowerTap Earth, meanwhile, features active electronics, miniature batteries and a neodymium magnet structure for increased string clarity.

The price of the PowerTap Earth and PowerTap Infinity pickup systems have yet to be announced, so be sure to keep an eye on Fishman for more updates.