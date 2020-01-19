NAMM 2020 video: Gus G chats with Guitar World about his latest Jackson San Dimas and Star signature models

NAMM 2020: In the run-up to this year's show, Jackson recently announced some new artist signature electric guitars, including two new Gus G models - a San Dimas and a Star.

The Star features a solid alder body, a neck-through-body maple neck, a compound 12"-16" pau ferro fingerboard with block inlay, a set of Gus G's active Proteus humbucking pickups in neck and bridge, a TonePros tune-o-matic bridge with Gotoh anchored tailpiece and Jackson die-cast locking tuners.

The San Dimas model features an alder body, a neck-through-body quartersawn maple neck - reinforced with graphite and a scarf joint - a maple 12"-16" compound radius fretboard with 24 jumbo frets and a heel-mounted truss wheel for easy adjustments to neck relief. Regarding pickup configuration, the guitar has a set of Gus G's Titans.

We caught up with the man himself at the Jackson booth to get a closer look at these awesome new models.

