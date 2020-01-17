NAMM 2020 video: Hear the Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster in action

NAMM 2020: Back on Wednesday, Fender decided to kick off the NAMM news cycle of major releases a day early, with the debut of its eye-catching new Acoustasonic Stratocaster.

Featuring the same tech as its Tele predecessor, plus some tasty new tone-woods, voicing options and electric capabilities, this incredibly unique acoustic guitar's design certainly left guitardom abuzz. Most importantly though, how does this bold offering from Fender sound?

Follow along with our intrepid Digital Editor-in-Chief, Michael Astley-Brown, as he seeks out the answer to that very question!

Check out what he discovered about the guitar above, and be sure to check out the rest of our comprehensive NAMM coverage!