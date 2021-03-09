Nancy Wilson drops debut single, You and Me, from her first-ever solo album

Nancy Wilson has released the first single from her highly anticipated debut solo album, the intimate acoustic guitar ballad You and Me.

You and Me – the title track from Heart legend's upcoming record – premiered exclusively on the iHeart radio network in celebration of International Women’s Day, and is described as an exploration into the close relationship Wilson had with her late mother.

The music video, which can be seen below, later premiered on Rolling Stone, and features home recording footage of Wilson and her mother as the two share an touching conversation.

Of her new track, Wilson said, “You and Me is a zero-gravity conversation with my mom that exists outside of time and space. In the video, I used paneled mirrors to find the camera lens for a more otherworldly feel as if I’m talking to both me and my mom through the connection of our common DNA.”

You and Me also sees Wilson team up with longtime musical collaborator Sue Ennis, with whom Nancy wrote many of Heart’s hits.

The eight-track album was primarily recorded in Wilson’s California home studio with session stalwarts Dan Walker on keys, guitarist Ryan Waters, bassist Andy Stoller and drummer Ben Smith.

Boasting a original songs and a handful of covers, the album was co-produced by Wilson and engineer Matthew Sabin.

A female perspective of Pearl Jam’s Daughter, a rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s The Boxer with Sammy Hagar, and a cover of the Cranberries Dreams all feature on the tracklist.

Also included on You and Me is a track titled 4 Edward, a tribute to late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen.

You and Me is available to preorder now, and will be released on May 7.