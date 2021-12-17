Neural DSP teams up with John Petrucci for new Archetype: Petrucci plugin

The ranks of guitarists with signature Neural DSP Archetype plugins is growing, and already includes Gojira's Joe Duplantier, Polyphia's Tim Henson, Cory Wong, Plini and Tosin Abasi. And now, Dream Theater shred wizard John Petrucci has added his name to that expanding list.

Condensing the guitarist's gear into an all-in-one software suite, Archetype: Petrucci is loaded with four amps – Piezo, Clean, Rhythm and Lead – that together aim to deliver “every nuance of John’s tone”, as well as overdrive, phaser, chorus and flanger effects pedal models and two pre effects: a wah and compressor.

There's also a comprehensive cab sim module loaded with IRs made by Dream Theater sound engineer James “Jimmy T” Meslin. It features six easily adjustable virtual microphones, and can be used to load your own impulse responses, too.

And if you're enough of a John Petrucci fan to purchase the guitarist's new signature Archetype plugin, you're probably partial to the occasional odd time signature. You'll be pleased to hear, then, that the Archetype: Petrucci packs a fully adjustable metronome in the standalone software, with options for setting time signature, pan and more.

Other features include chorus, delay and reverb post-signal rack effects, a four-band semi-parametric EQ, plus the ability to shift your entire guitar pitch via a Transpose feature, while a Doubler effect widens your stereo field.

“Often when it comes to the most significant matters, the more you feel like saying, the less necessary it seems to say anything at all,” Neural DSP says. “Greatness is self-evident. This could not be more true for John Petrucci.

“Being at the forefront of progressive and guitar music for decades, he has redefined what is expected of a modern guitarist. His borderline supernatural skill and impeccable taste for writing some of the world’s most sublime music has inspired several generations of musicians to push the boundaries of what we thought possible.

“Distilling what has been a remarkable career into the perfect software tool for someone as demanding as John was one of the most formidable challenges we have ever faced as a team.”

Archetype: Petrucci is available now for €149 (approx. $170). For more information, head to Neural DSP.