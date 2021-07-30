Neural DSP harnesses the tonal power of Polyphia for Archetype: Tim Henson plugin

Several electric guitar heavyweights have launched signature Neural DSP Archetype plugins – including Gojira's Joe Duplantier, Cory Wong, Plini and Tosin Abasi – and now Polyphia's Tim Henson has added his name to that list.

Usable either with DAWs or as a standalone application, Archetype: Tim Henson boasts three built-in amplifiers: the “bright and sparkly” Acoustic – faithfully recreated from Henson's studio signal chain to enhance rich harmonics – the low-gain, two-channel, British-voiced Rhythm and the “dynamic and rich” Lead. “This one fucks,” Henson says describing the latter.

The program also features a MIDI-controllable Multivoicer, which allows players to add up to four pitch-shifted voices to the top of their signal. These voices can be manually chosen and manipulated, with “absolute control over the root note, modes and chords for harmonizing as well as arpeggiating”.

There's also a multitude of effects to choose from, each with intuitive user interfaces. They include Boost, Compressor, Overdrive, Stereo Chorus, Delay and Reverb.

A comprehensive cabsim module is also included, loaded with hundreds of IRs made by Adam “Nolly” Getgood and featuring six virtual microphones. This module can also be used to load the user's own IR files.

Finally, Archetype: Tim Henson also comes with a nine-band graphic EQ for “total control over frequency response”.

“Everything about Tim Henson is distinct,” says Neural DSP. “His artistic identity is defined by an unrelenting pursuit of his own aesthetics. Many times deriving inspiration from the least obvious sources, his tone and style are, in every sense of the word, as unique as he is unapologetic about them.

“In a world where many try to fit by reiterating what has worked for others, Tim thrives in the unprecedented. Innovation and progress often necessitate a combination of genius, relentlessness, and a burning desire to obliterate the cutting edge.

“There aren't many that evoke such traits as him. We proudly present you, Archetype: Tim Henson.”

Archetype: Tim Henson is available for $140, and you can give it a spin now with a 14-day free trial. For more information, head to Neural DSP.