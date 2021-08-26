Trending

Harley Benton expands its boutique-for-a-bargain Fusion-III electric guitar lineup with 3 new models

The new solidbodies boast beautiful finishes, Roswell pickups and sub-$400 price tags

Harley Benton's new Fusion-III guitars
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Just last month, budget gear specialist Harley Benton unveiled the Fusion-III, a high-spec electric guitar line that aimed to build on the company's successful Fusion-II models.

At the time, the company said that the announcement marked Run #1 of the Fusion-III rollout, with further batches of Fusion-IIIs – with different finishes and feature sets – to come later in 2021.

Now, Run #2 of the Fusion-III series has arrived, with three impressively-finished new guitars accompanying the news – the Fusion-III HH FR EB FCB, Fusion-III HH FR EB FCH and Fusion-III HSH EB FBB.

Harley Benton Fusion-III Run#2

Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH EB FBB (Image credit: Harley Benton)
Harley Benton Fusion-III Run#2

Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCH (Image credit: Harley Benton)
Harley Benton Fusion-III Run#2

Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCB (Image credit: Harley Benton)

For starters, all three of the new Fusion-III models feature sapele bodies, maple flame veneer tops, bolt-on, Modern C-shaped Canadian maple necks, and Macassar ebony fretboards with 24 medium jumbo stainless steel frets. The guitars' sonic punch, meanwhile, comes from Roswell pickups.

The HH models boast a pair of humbuckers controlled by a master volume knob, three-way switch and a master tone knob outfitted with push/pull coil-splitting capabilities, and a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo.

The HSH features – as one would expect – two humbuckers and a single-coil, with controls coming in the form a master volume knob, five-way switch and a master tone knob outfitted with push/pull coil-splitting capabilities, and a Wilkinson 50IIK 2-point tremolo.

All three models are outfitted with chrome hardware, with the HH models boasting Grover GH305 6L tuners, and the HSH featuring a set of WSC staggered locking die-cast tuners.

Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH EB FBB

Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH EB FBB (Image credit: Harley Benton)
Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCH

Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCH (Image credit: Harley Benton)
Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCB

Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCB (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCB ($343) comes in a Trans Flamed Charcoal Burst finish, the Fusion-III HH FR EB FCH ($343) comes in a Trans Flamed Cherry finish, and the Fusion-III HSH EB FBB ($293) comes in a Flamed Bengal Burst finish.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to Harley Benton.

