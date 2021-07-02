Harley Benton upgrades its boutique-on-a-budget electric guitar line with the $299 Fusion-III

Unstoppable affordable gear co Harley Benton is launching so many guitars, we’re going to have to start recruiting for a fulltime HB news editor (and we’re only half-joking). In its third announcement this week alone, the Thomann brand has launched the Fusion-III, a high-spec double-cut electric guitar line that builds on the success of its Fusion-II range.
HB will be releasing the new series in a number of runs with different finishes and feature sets – this first batch constitutes Run #1, and will be followed by additional options throughout 2021.
Run #1 models offer a choice between Canadian maple necks and Macassar ebony fingerboards, or roasted maple necks and fingerboards. Stainless-steel frets and Graph Tech nuts feature across the range.
Both HH and HSH pickup configurations are available – the former comes with “punchy, dynamic” Roswell Alnico V humbuckers, complete with coil-split; the latter packs two Roswell humbuckers and a single coil.
Other hardware appointments include a Wilkinson two-point tremolo and locking tuners, while finishes span Black, Silver Sparkle, Flame Blue Burst, Flame Charcoal Burst and Flame Bengal Burst.
Consistent with the rest of Harley Benton’s offerings, the Fusion-III comes with an almost laughably low price tag of $299 over at Thomann Music, increasing to $399 for roasted maple-necked offerings.
Kudos, too, to HB for equipping long-lasting stainless-steel frets on sub-$300 guitars – it can’t be long before bigger brands take notice.
For more info, head over to Harley Benton.
And if maple-topped mahogany beasts are more your bag, HB’s just-announced $279 SC-550 single-cut might tickle your fancy.