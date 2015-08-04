Jimi Hendrix Atlanta Pop Fest Film and Album Coming Soon

A new 2CD/2LP live set documenting the Jimi Hendrix Experience's performance at the 1970 Atlanta Pop Festival has been announced. Freedom: Atlanta Pop Festival is set for an August 28 release via Legacy Recordings. You can pre-order it right here. In addition, a documentary about the festival—and Hendrix's performance in particular—is set to be aired on Showtime 9 p.m. September 4. Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church will see a DVD and Blu-ray release October 30 via Legacy Recordings. This package, which you can pre-order here, will feature bonus content not included in the broadcast version. Freedom: Atlanta Pop Festival Track list: Disc 1 1) Fire 2) Lover Man 3) Spanish Castle Magic 4) Red House 5) Room Full Of Mirrors 6) Hear My Train A Comin’ 7) Message To Love Disc 2 1) All Along The Watchtower 2) Freedom 3) Foxey Lady 4) Purple Haze 5) Hey Joe 6) Voodoo Child (Slight Return) 7) Stone Free 8) Star Spangled Banner 9) Straight Ahead