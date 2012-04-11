New Joey Ramone Track, "Rock 'N' Roll Is The Answer," Streaming Online

Eleven years after he lost his battle with lymphoma, Joey Ramone and his music are still fresh in our minds.

Culled from a cache of demos and unreleased tunes, 11 "new" tracks from Ramone will be released sometime later this spring. The first tune to see the light of day from the collection — which is titled …Ya Know? — is called "Rock 'N' Roll Is The Answer," which is streaming below and will be released as a single for Record Store Day on April 21.

Overdubs for the album have been provided by Joan Jett, Steven Van Zandt from the E Street Band, Richie Ramone and members of Cheap Trick.

…Ya Know? is tentatively expected in May.