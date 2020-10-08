Nile Rodgers releases all-new song, Inside the Box, inspired by the Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster

Recently, we’ve seen some impressive American Acoustasonic Stratocaster guitar performances from the likes of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Striking Matches and Naia Izumi.

Now, legendary guitarist, songwriter and producer Nile Rodgers has joined the fun, composing an all-original, supremely funky song, Inside the Box, with the Acoustasonic Strat.

The Chic founder was tasked with crafting a tune highlighting each of the Acoustasonic’s distinct voice pairings, and he proved up to the challenge, combining acoustic and electric tones in a myriad of ways. A full listing of the voices employed, and where each one appears in the song, is included alongside the video.

“The voices available on the Acoustasonic are designed to evoke the real-world sources that they are based on (core acoustic, alternate acoustic, electric clean, electric fat, etc.) without traditional guitar amplification…as such, most of the voice indications on [the] cue sheet are marked 'no amp,’” Rodgers and engineer Russell Graham explained.

“However, putting the guitar through a traditional guitar amplifier yields interesting and sometimes unexpected tones. In particular, we found that the acoustic/electric blended voice, with traditional guitar amplification applied, was reminiscent of a classic hollow-body jazz guitar – and so for the guitar solo we’ve noted that the tone is ‘amped.’”

For more information on the American Acoustasonic Strat, check out our in-depth review, or pay a visit to Fender.