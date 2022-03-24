Nili Brosh set to perform with Danny Elfman at Coachella 2022 – complete with an eye-popping new Ibanez Custom Shop model

Nili Brosh has confirmed she will be appearing as part of composer Danny Elfman’s band at this year’s Coachella festival.

Reportedly, the “live stage spectacle” will draw on material from across Elfman’s career, including his art-rock days in Oingo Boingo, through to iconic soundtracks like Batman and his recent solo record Big Mess.

Brosh played a significant role in the Big Mess sessions and the record won acclaim for its bold experiments in merging aggressive guitars and string orchestration.

That album was released in 2021, but Elfman’s slot at Coachella was originally scheduled for 2020 (before its subsequent cancellation due to the pandemic). Brosh says she was already signed up for that show before the album was made, but has had to be patient.

“I've never had to wait longer for any single event in my life, let alone such a special one,” says the guitarist. “I absolutely love playing with Danny and I can't wait till everyone sees what we've been cooking up.”

A post shared by Nili Brosh (@nilibrosh) A photo posted by on

In addition, Brosh says she has been working with Ibanez on a new LA Custom Shop build, which will make an appearance at the show.

The guitarist posted a demo of the guitar last month, revealing it’s an RG with passive EMG pickups, basswood body, maple wizard neck and finished in purple sparkle burst (with a matching headstock). Guitar World has a lot of time for those yellow exclamation mark inlays, and the clear pickguard is a great touch, too…

Coachella kicks off next month and runs April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022. Tickets are sold out but you can sign up to a waitlist. Danny Elfman (and Brosh) will perform on 16 and 23 April.

Head to the official Coachella site for more information.