Nita Strauss explains why she doesn't own an acoustic guitar: “I don't find acoustic playing particularly fun”

It's common to see aspiring six-string students starting out acoustic guitars. But Alice Cooper shredder Nita Strauss says this might not be the right approach for many players.

In a new interview with fellow guitar great Rusty Cooley on Guitar Autopsy (via Ultimate Guitar), Strauss points out that what draws many beginners to the instrument in the first place are bands and artists that play electric guitars.

“Playing an acoustic guitar is not cool,” she says. “When some people do it, it's cool; when Tommy Emmanuel does it, it's cool. He's amazing. But for a kid that's just starting out that wants to play Iron Man or Smells Like Teen Spirit or something, they just want to turn on the guitar and make some noise.”

Strauss goes on to reveal that she doesn't currently own an acoustic guitar.

“Honestly, I don't have any real opposition to playing acoustic, I just don't particularly like it,” she continues. “It's kind of for the same beginner reasons we were talking about, I don't find it particularly fun.

“That's not to say that I wouldn't and I do have some acoustic parts on my first album, [2020's] Controlled Chaos, [but] I don't have any on the upcoming album. But I'm sure I will in the future.

“I dip my toes into the seven-string waters on this upcoming record, and I'm more focused on getting heavier and faster.

“And I think at some point in my evolution as a guitar player, I'll hit the other fork in the road and go more towards the acoustic, more chill music, and learn that kind of technique. But right now, I'm enjoying the trajectory that I'm on.”

Back in October, Nita Strauss recruited Disturbed frontman David Draiman for a new single, Dead Inside. The pair performed the track live at LA's Whisky A-Go-Go last month.