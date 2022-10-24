Thief caught on camera stealing Nita Strauss's Boss multi-effects pedal during guitar clinic

Former Alice Cooper shredder and current Demi Lovato sidekick Nita Strauss hosted a clinic at Big House Guitars in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend, and all was going swimmingly until a man stole her Boss GT-1000CORE multi-effects pedal directly from the stage.

The thief took his opportunity after Strauss had concluded an instructional session, and was elsewhere hosting a meet and greet with those in attendance. In footage posted to Nita Strauss’s Instagram page, the man can be seen brazenly swiping the GT-1000CORE, and covering it with an envelope in a vain attempt to conceal it.

The pedal’s whereabouts are still unknown, Big House has an array of security cameras which captured the crime in pretty clear detail.

“After a fun afternoon clinic at Big House Guitars in Atlanta, this MF decided to steal my GT-1000 core pedal off the stage while I was doing the meet and greet,” Strauss explains on social media. “Didn’t count on the store having 30 cameras around the building I guess…

“Thankfully, nothing irreplaceable was taken and my [Ibanez JIVAX2] Ghost, which was also on stage, is safe and sound with me. Thieves suck.

In a separate post, Strauss strikes a more positive note, writing: “Thank you to all who came and spent your Saturday afternoon with us at Big House Guitars. You all were wonderful and I had a great time. Hope to see lots of you at the show tomorrow! Except you blue jacket guy, unless you’re bringing my pedal and an apology.”

Responding to a comment on a post made today asking whether the pedal had been returned, the guitarist says that it has not, and that the owner of Big House Guitars had replaced it for her, which describes as a “very kind gesture since it was absolutely not his fault it got stolen.”

There’s no word yet on whether the suspect has been caught or located, but due to the abundant and overwhelming evidence, we can’t imagine it’ll take long.