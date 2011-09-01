Noel Gallagher Announces North American Tour Dates

In support of his upcoming debut solo album, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, the elder Gallagher brother has announced a limited -- and we mean limited -- number of North American tour dates for this November.

In case you're not in/near Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia or Boston, Gallagher has hinted at a lengthier world tour to take place sometime next year, perhaps in support of his second solo effort, which is already in the cards for 2012.

GuitarWorld.com online managing editor Damian Fanelli and I recently got the chance to visit a swanky hotel in SoHo to give a listen to six of the tracks on Noel's upcoming album. To read our early impressions of the album, head here.

Noel Gallagher November Tour Dates