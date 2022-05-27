Nuno Bettencourt books Stone Temple Pilots and Bush to play a concert in an actual volcano crater

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have been booked to play at perhaps the hottest event of the summer, Atlantis Concert for Earth.

Scheduled to take July 22 and 23 inside an actual volcano crater – yes, you read that right – in the Portuguese archipelago of The Azores, the concert will also see performances from a genre-spanning lineup of artists, including Pitbull, Black Eyed Peas, Mod Sun and Girlfriends.

Organized by Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt – who was himself born in The Azores – via his production company Atlantis Entertainment, the event will be hosted by former Pussycat Dolls leader Nicole Scherzinger, who will also put on a performance.

Stone Temple Pilots will support Black Eyed Peas on Friday, July 22 and Bush will play before Pitbull on Saturday, July 23. Sting is also scheduled to put on a virtual performance, though the date and time for this is as yet unconfirmed.

“Atlantis Concert for Earth is a concert and global conservation celebration which uses the universal language and the power of music to showcase the incredible solution-driven work of leading conservationists and organizations from around the world,” a statement on the concert's website reads.

“[It aims to] flip the current narrative of climate and conservation from blame, anger, and doom to positivity and hope by shining a light on inspirational solutions to get us back in balance with our planet.

“It's time to stop telling everyone how we are all going to die, but instead show them how we're all going to live.”

Tickets for the concert are available now for €25 (approx. $27) apiece for the full two days. For more info, head to Atlantis Concert for Earth (opens in new tab).

It's unclear yet whether Nuno Bettencourt himself will perform at the event, but fans can anticipate two new solo albums from the Extreme guitarist in the near-future either way.