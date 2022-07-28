Old Blood Noise Endeavors debuts the Float Dual Moving Filter – its first digitally controlled analog pedal

The versatile unit places two independent filters under one roof, and offers a range of controls that let you dial in a huge array of wild, experimental tones

Boutique effects pedal builder Old Blood Noise Endeavors has introduced its premiere digitally controlled fully analog stompbox, the Float Dual Moving Filter.

Old Blood Noise Endeavors already has a whole host of impressive units in its arsenal – such as the Visitor modulation pedal and Alpha Haunt fuzz pedal – and Float looks to continue the company’s fine pedal-making form in typically imaginative fashion.

Upon first appraisal, Float looks to be the experimental guitar player’s dream pedalboard addition, capable of conjuring up a range of versatile filter sounds and a boatload of zany effects that can lend themselves to endless experimentation.

The core of the Float comprises two independent filters, with each side sporting individual controls for filter type, cutoff frequency – tweaked via the slider – LFO rate, envelope sensitivity and LFO shape, as well as more straightforward resonance and volume parameters.

It’s a pretty straightforward control set – completed by individual true relay bypass footswitches – which makes the Float that little bit more impressive. There’s also a toggle switch that lets you sync the LFO or envelope elements of both filters, too, and a final Min/Max switch for sculpting the LFO and envelope range.

In practice, the Float vows to deliver, obviously, a range of classic filter sounds, but also a range of stereo movements and modulation sounds that border the precipice of harmonic tremolo and phaser.

If you fancy acquainting yourself with the pedal further, Old Blood Noise Endeavors has also dropped an in-depth 30-minute demo video, which explores all the wild and wonderful sounds the pedal has to offer.

“It’s a filter pedal, technically,” OBNE’s Dan Pechacek says in the video, “but it kind of feels like something else entirely.”

The Float is available now for $299.

Find out more at Old Blood Noise Endeavors (opens in new tab).

