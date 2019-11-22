One of Gibson's most valuable Custom Shop models - the one-of-a-kind China Dragon - has gone up for sale

In this job, it's rare that you come across a piece of craftsmanship that genuinely has you stunned. This might be one of those moments.

Behold, this jaw-dropping Chinese-themed take on the Gibson Super 400. Everything about this archtop guitar has been expertly crafted by master luthier Bruce Kunkel at the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee.

It features hand-crafted dragons on both the spruce top and back, a dragon inlay spanning the length of the ebony fretboard and even carved dragon scales on the neck.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: The Acoustic Room) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: The Acoustic Room) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: The Acoustic Room) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: The Acoustic Room) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: The Acoustic Room)

It seems there was not enough space for all the dragons Kunkel wanted to carve into this guitar, but anyone lucky enough to get their hands on it will undoubtedly be playing something red-hot.

The masterpiece also features gold hardware and a cherry-stained maple headstock.

For more information on the Gibson Super 400 China Dragon - or if you happen to have 150 grand laying around - head to Reverb .

