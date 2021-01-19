Opeth’s Martín Méndez signs with Sandberg for new signature bass

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Martín Méndez, bassist for progressive-metal titans Opeth, has partnered with Sandberg for his own signature bass guitar.

Based on Sandberg’s California TT Passive, the Martín Méndez Signature features an alder body, available with a Soft Age finish in Virgin White or an ash body with Black Matt finish.

A six-bolt-on hard-rock maple neck is teamed with a matching headstock and ebony fingerboard, with the option of a maple fingerboard with black block inlays on the Black Matt model.

Tone-wise, Méndez has equipped the bass with two Delano JMVC pickups and positioned them closer to the bridge for a little more bite than Sandberg’s regular pickup position.

Those pickups are adjusted via volume, balance and treble-cut controls, while Sandberg’s ‘Vibration Treatment’ promises an improved resonance and worn-in tone.

The Martín Méndez Signature will be available as a 34”-scale four-string or 35”-scale five-string, with the price TBC.

Head over to Sandberg for more info.