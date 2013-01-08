Orange Amplification Launches Twin Channel OR100 Amp

Just in time for Winter NAMM, Orange Amplification has launched its new Twin Channel OR100 amp.

This guitar amp, which delivers up to 100 watts, is the first OR model to feature two channels.

Drawing on the heritage of the original "Pics Only" amp, which was launched in 1972, the OR100 applies the best of the original features in terms of tone, construction and design and adds new technology.

The OR100 incorporates, for the first time on an OR-series amp, twin channels, plus a tube-driven FX loop, foot-switchable boosts and independent EQ. The output power can be scaled between 100, 70, 50 and 30 watts, and there's a choice of clean and dirty channels.

Specifications:

100/70/50/30w Class A/B head

2 channels

Valves: 4xECC83/12AX7, 1xECC81/12AT7, 4xEL34

Speaker Outs - 1 x 16 Ohm cabinet connected to the 16 Ohm output

1 x 8 Ohm cabinet connected to one of the 8 Ohm outputs

2 x 16 Ohm cabinets each connected to one of the 8 Ohm outputs

Size 55x27x28cm (21.65x10.63x11.02in)

Weight 23.84kg (52.139lb)

To take a look at the OR100 and all the other Orange Amps and products at the 2013 Winter NAMM show, visit the Orange Music Booth 4890 Hall C.

For more about Orange, check out its official website.