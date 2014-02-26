Orange Announces Limited-Edition White Amps

Orange Amplification is launching a limited-edition white finish of its Rockerverb guitar amp heads and combos, Thunderverb 200 and 50 heads, PPC412 and PPC212 speaker enclosures.

These sought-after heads and speaker enclosures will be available finished in a white Levant covering trimmed with gold piping and gold capped handles.

The Orange Rockerverb series, long regarded as a British guitar amp masterpiece, are versatile, roadworthy amps covering a wide range of tones.

The Thunderverb series amps were recently described by Guitar World as having "jaw-dropping British tones, superb versatility and exceptional quality." The smaller Thunderverb 50, said MusicRadar, is "highly versatile and powerful head from one of the UK’s great amp builders."

The matching white PPC412 and compact lighter PPC212 speaker enclosures are built to the same high standards and deliver the distinct warm midrange tones synonymous with Orange.

The white limited editions ranges will be at the Frankfurt Musikmesse exhibition on the Orange Music Booth (F60, Hall 4.0) and are available for general distribution from April 2014.

For more about Orange, visit orangeamps.com.