The loudest 30-watt amp on the market? Orange unveils its new over-performing head, the OR30

By Matt Owen
published

A first-for-Orange Bright switch and footswitchable volume boost make this one of the British brand's most enticing releases in recent times

Orange has lifted the curtain on its latest tube amp head, the OR30, which the British brand has boldly dubbed “the loudest 30-watt amp on the market”.

It’s a statement informed by the fact this humble 30 watt guitar amp supposedly far exceeds the sonic expectations of any regular 30-watter, and registered the same sound pressure readings as a 100W amp in the Orange test room.

Aside from its ambitious output, the OR30 also introduces a first-for-Orange Bright switch – a three-way toggle that switches between Neutral and two individual Treble Boost modes. 

Image 1 of 3
Orange OR30
(Image credit: Orange)

While the former claims to be the perfect pedal platform, the other two settings are concerned with interacting with the tone stack and sharpening the tone for “laser-like” mix-cutting characteristics.

That switch is joined on the front panel by Orange’s usual assortment of colorfully labeled control knobs, whose artistic emblems translate to Presence, Volume, Treble, Mid, Mass, Gain and Footswitch Volume.

On the rear, there’s a Headroom/Bedroom power attenuator that reduces output from 30 watts to two watts – though whether that’s actually two watts, or two watts that sounds like 10 watts, remains to be seen.

Other notable specs include an FX Loop and a footswitchable volume boost, the latter of which aims to let players easily pivot between lead and rhythm.

The UK-designed and -made OR30 – which arrives in Orange or Black colorways – is available now from some retailers for $2,250.

Head over to Orange for more information.

