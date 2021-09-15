Orange promises tube-like tone from solid-state circuitry with the new Super Crush 100 Head and Combo

Orange has extended its Crush series of solid-state guitar amps with the all-new Super Crush 100 Head and Combo.

Boasting a single-ended 2-channel JFET preamp design and 100W Class A/B power amp – the same found in the company's ultra-compact Pedal Baby amp – the Super Crush 100 delivers “all the immediacy, definition and character” of Orange's top-of-the-range tube amps, like those in the Rockerverb range, but at a fraction of the cost.

In fact, as Orange says, this is “the closest [they've] ever got to a valve sound using analogue-state circuitry”.

“Solid state doesn't have to be lifeless,” the company explains. “We've proven that before with our Crush Pro range and we're proving it all over again. The Super Crush 100 uses the tried and tested 100-watt Class A/B power amp from our Pedal Baby 100 to deliver all the dynamics, presence and feel of a big valve amp.

“Filling big stages is not a problem thanks to massive headroom, fantastic articulation and relentless punch.”

The amp's two channels are completely independent, and offer high headroom – perfect for high-gain tones and as a pedal platform. The dirty channel offers four cascading stages of “proper Orange gain”, while the clean channel is a “bright, vintage-flavored, two-stage design”.

There are also a few handy features for use in stage or recording settings, including a balanced XLR output with Orange's CabSim speaker emulation technology – which allows players to DI straight into a PA system or audio interface – and a fully buffered FX loop.

Additionally, theres a 24-bit reverb module that offers “a lush, spring reverb ambience, adding a deep and shimmering finishing touch to your sound”, as well as a rear Cab Back switch which offers the choice between an open- or closed-back-sounding cab.

Explains Orange amp designer Ade Emsley: “This is for any kind of player really – from your jazzers, through to your bluesers, through to your rockers… through to your boozers. You can dial this in for pretty much any playing style – it's not a genre-specific amp.”

Price-wise, the Super Crush 100 head retails at $499, while the combo version is $699. For more information, head to Orange.