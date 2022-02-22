Origin Effects unveils BassRIG Super Vintage and BassRIG ‘64 Black Panel overdrive and preamp pedals

British boutique pedal maker Origin Effects has unveiled the latest editions to its lineup of bass guitar pedals, the BassRIG Super Vintage and BassRIG ‘64 Black Panel preamp and overdrive pedals.

Both take inspiration from the sounds of the ‘60s, and come equipped with Analogue Amp Recreation circuitry in an effort to emulate “some of history’s greatest bass tones”.

Other universal features found in the vintage-inspired units include valve amp circuits and an analog cabinet-simulated DI output, utilized in an effort to cram big bass guitar amp tones into a pedalboard-accessible format.

To celebrate the release of the new offerings, Origin Effects has also announced appropriately finished Cali76 Compact Bass compressor pedals, which arrive with matching Super Vintage Blue and ‘64 Black Panel colorways.

Origin Effects BassRIG Super Vintage

In terms of sonic specifics, the BassRIG Super Vintage pays homage to the Bill Hughes-designed Ampeg SVT – a highly celebrated amp, released in 1969, which dominated the bass landscape in the ‘70s.

According to Origin Effects, the BassRIG Super Vintage boasts all the versatility of the original stack, promising a deep low end, growling distortion and “wide-ranging controls”.

Such controls include six knobs – Output, Blend, Drive, Bass, Midrange and Treble – and four toggle switches, which offer a DI Ground lift, choice of FX or FX and Bypass DI Cab Sim, and control over which frequencies are affected by the Midrange parameter.

There’s also an Ultra Hi/Lo Cut switch – described as a standard bright switch, introducing extra high frequencies in the preamp – as well as an Amp Out EQ circuit comprising post-drive high and low frequency control cuts, and a Horn Cut switch that flips between 2kHz or 4kHz.

The Origin Effects BassRIG Super Vintage is available now for $495.

Origin Effects BassRIG ‘64 Black Panel

Up next is the BassRIG ‘64 Black Panel, which takes inspiration from mid-’60s Fender amps, including the Showman, in a bid to deliver the warmth and grit “that define this boundary-pushing era”.

Control-wise, it’s an almost identical layout to the Super Vintage. Once again, there are knobs for Output, Blend, Drive and Bass, as well as Middle and Treble parameters. The Amp Out EQ remains the same, as do the DI Ground and DI Cab Sim switches – the latter of which determines if the Fender 2x15 bass cab sim is “always active”.

The other two toggles provide slightly different functions. The Bright/Fat switch seeks to change between Fender Showman and Bassman sounds, introducing a tight low-end with a “squishier” response, while the BLK/TWD aims to offer Tweed-era tones with a thicker midrange.

Origin Effects' BassRIG ‘64 Black Panel is available now for $495.

Origin Effects Cali76 Compat Bass compressor

As previously mentioned, the BassRIGs are joined by Super Vintage Blue and Black Panel-finished Cali76 Compact Bass compressors. Besides the new look, it’s business as usual for these stompboxes, which feature Dry, Out, In, Ratio and Attack/Release knobs, and a High Pass Filter control.

For more information, head over to Origin Effects.