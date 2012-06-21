Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out of Show at Last Minute, Cites 'Vocal Concerns'

Last night (June 20), only minutes from stage time, Ozzy Osbourne pulled out of a show on his Ozzy And Friends tour in Mannheim, Germany.

The singer chalked it up to "vocal concerns."

The ill-timed announcement came just after Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society had completed their set -- and fans were waiting for Osbourne to hit the stage.

Despite his non-appearance, an Osbourne rep told TMZ that the singer was in a good condition.

Fans at the show, which took place at Mannheim's SAP Arena, have been asked to check the venue's website to make sure they receive refunds.

Black Sabbath are currently working on a new studio album and recently announced they have 15 songs written.