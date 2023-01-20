Pantera announce massive North American headline tour through 2023 and 2024

The new Pantera tribute lineup has announced a mammoth tour of North America, which is set to commence later this year and continue way into 2024.

Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown and new recruits Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante – who were tapped last year to replace the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul – have already played a handful of shows together, having performed at a number of festivals in South America throughout December last year.

Around that time, it was also announced Pantera would be supporting Metallica for a few shows during the latter’s own tour next year – up until now, these were the lineup’s first US dates.

Now, though, Pantera have plainly set out their touring intentions for the future, with Wylde, Benante, Anselmo and Brown set to kickstart their own headline stint around the country this year.

The tour, which features Lamb of God on support duty, will be preceded by three festival dates across May and July, including slots at Welcome to Rockville, Rockfest and Inkcarceration.

(Image credit: Press)

Following the festivals, Pantera’s headline tour will officially commence on July 28 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown.

After that, the group will tour for five straight months from July to November – visiting a few festivals and Metallica gigs along the way – before pausing proceedings after a show at Ford Field in Detroit. In August 2024, Pantera and Lamb of God will then hit the road for five consecutive Fridays, visiting Foxborough, Chicago, Minneapolis, Edmonton and Seattle along the way.

All in all, the band will visit 20 cities during their headline tour, which is currently scheduled to conclude on August 30, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale next Friday (January 27) over at Live Nation (opens in new tab) – full dates are below:

Fri May 20 – Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville*

Thu Jul 13 – Cadott, WI – Rockfest*

Sat Jul 15 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration*

Fri Jul 28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Jul 29 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Mon Jul 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater#

Wed Aug 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium^

Sat Aug 05 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Aug 06 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tue Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wed Aug 09 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 11 – Montreal, QC – Olympique Stadium^

Sat Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue Aug 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Thu Aug 17 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Aug 18 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium^

Sun Aug 20 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium^

Sat Aug 26 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium^

Sun Sep 03 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

Thu Sep 07 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Fri Sep 08 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat Sep 10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

Tue Sep 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 15 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Sat Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

Fri Nov 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center^

Fri Nov 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field^

Fri Aug 02 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium^

Fri Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Fri Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium^

Fri Aug 23 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium^

Fri Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field^

Fans of Pantera have been waiting for an official confirmation of a US tour ever since the group revealed they would be returning to action with the announcement that Wylde and Benante would be joining the ranks.

Soon after announcing their comeback, Pantera performed their first show in 21 years at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in December.

After his appointment was announced, Wylde said he was “beyond honored” to be taking part in the tour, with many involved citing the new Pantera shows as tribute concerts performed to celebrate the music and memory of Dimebag and Vinnie.

In that spirit, the recently announced tour has adopted the strapline, “For the fans, for the brothers, for legacy.”

Wylde, who also revealed he will be using some of Dimebag’s gear for the shows, commented, “Obviously, it's not Pantera. Pantera is those four guys – it's Phil, Rex, Dime and Vinnie.

“But it's just like when [Led] Zeppelin went out with Jason Bonham [son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham] playing,” he added. “It was phenomenal. It's a great thing just to hear them play that music again.”

Recently, Pantera’s longtime producer Sterling Winfield refused to rule out the possibility that the new-look lineup might release new music together, though voiced his concern about that music getting released under the Pantera name.

Head over to Pantera's website (opens in new tab) for a full list of upcoming tour dates, and bookmark Live Nation (opens in new tab) if you're planning on copping some tickets next week.