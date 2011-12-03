Paul Gilbert Announces Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape, a Five-Day Guitar Workshop

Paul Gilbert has announced the first annual Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape, which is set for July 9 to 13, 2012, at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.

Guitar players of all ages, levels and styles are invited to join Gilbert and other expert musicians for this five-day experience focused on the techniques, styles and life of the modern working musician.

"The concentrated guitar power I have assembled for The Great Guitar Escape could light a city the size of San Antonio for the next 1,000 years,” says Gilbert, who made his name with Racer X and Mr. Big. “But more importantly, the workshops, nightly concert jams and interaction with the pro musicians and fellow music lovers will give you inspiration and memories to last a lifetime. If you are a guitarist, bassist or drummer -- or thinking about becoming one -- don't miss this amazing camp."

While the focus of the camp is the guitar, there also will be workshops from world-class pros on drums, bass, sound engineering and guitar tech skills. Every evening will culminate with jam sessions.

Featured instructors include guitar virtuosos Guthrie Govan (The Aristocrats, Dizzee Rascal, Asia, The Fellowship, The Young Punx), Tony MacAlpine (CAB, Planet X), Chris "Kid" Andersen (Rick Estrin and The Nightcats, The Terry Hanck Band, Charlie Musselwhite, Elvin Bishop), Scotty Johnson (Associate Professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Paul Gilbert, Robben Ford’s Fords and Friends, The Ford Blues Band, The Blindside Blues Band) and Sam Coulson.

Other guest musicians include bassist Kelly Lemieux (Goldfinger, Electric Love Hogs, 22 Jacks, MD.45, King of Clubs, Fear) and drummer Rodney Holmes (Rodney Holmes’ Lithium Tree, Santana, Steve Lukather, Michael Brecker, Randy Brecker, Wayne Shorter, Joe Zawinul, Rob Thomas), as well as Sound Engineer/Producer Tom Size (Sammy Hagar, Aerosmith, David Lee Roth, Huey Lewis, Eddie Money, Mr. Big, Y&T, Europe, Steve Miller Band, Joe Satriani, Ella Fitzgerald, Joe Pass).

"I am extremely proud of the musicians who will be teaching at The Great Guitar Escape,” Gilbert says. “I looked for people with not just stunning musicianship, but also the ability to communicate musical and technical ideas in a clear and interesting way. When I'm not teaching, I'm going to sneak into the back of the classes and learn some licks from the other teachers!”

Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape packages start at just $999, including lodging, access to all workshops, seminars, gourmet meals, performances, and camp activities. Full Moon Resort features an eclectic array of comfortable, rustic country-inn accommodations as well as luxury and primitive camping. The grounds offer one hundred acres of meadows, forests and streams providing a natural backdrop for an unforgettable, enriching experience.

Guests can enjoy the spring-fed swimming pool, on-site access to the Esopus Creek, and explore the splendors of the Catskills on the nearby network of hiking trails. For those who prefer in-room wi-fi, air conditioning, television, and daily housekeeping service, Slide Mountain Forest House and The Alpine Inn--located approximately a mile and a half from Full Moon Resort--are available as an all-inclusive camp package.

For full details about Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape, visit greatguitarescape.com.