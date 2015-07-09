Paul Gilbert Plays "A Whiter Shade of Pale" on Ibanez "2000" Light-Show Guitar —Video

No, it's not a leftover video from Y2K!

It's actually a new-ish video of Paul Gilbert playing Procol Harem's "A Whiter Shade of Pale" on a custom Ibanez "2000" light-show guitar in honor of the 2,000th "Video Exchange" from his Rock Online Guitar School.

From the school:

Guitarists can have access to Gilbert's full rock guitar course (beginning to advanced), access to thousands of his past Video Exchanges and get the opportunity to learn from him directly with new Video Exchanges of your own, by signing up at Gilbert's Online Rock Guitar School at Artistworks.

