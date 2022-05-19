Pearl Jam cancel final US tour dates after bassist Jeff Ament tests positive for Covid

Pearl Jam have canceled the final two shows on their current US tour following the news that bass guitar player Jeff Ament has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dates affected include yesterday's (May 18) concert at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and Friday's (May 20) show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The news comes days after Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron also tested positive for the virus, leading to the band to recruit founding drummer Dave Krusen for their shows in Oakland and Fresno.

“This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows,” the band wrote in a new social media post.

“Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.

“Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders' method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.”

Pearl Jam are set to embark on a 17-date European tour from June 18, hitting cities including Berlin, Stockholm, London, Paris and more. After wrapping the leg up in Amsterdam on July 25, the band will have a little over a month's downtime, before heading back to North America for a string of dates from September 1.

The current US tour has played host to several standout moments, including a performance of Eruption by guitarist Mike McCready in tribute to Eddie Van Halen, and a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins featuring Chad Smith and the band's resident touring guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer.

Also notable: McCready – a known tube connoisseur – has been seen playing through Fender Tone Master digital guitar amps, while frontman Eddie Vedder and guitarist Stone Gossard have busted out some rare Gibson electric guitars for the run.