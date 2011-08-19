Pearl Jam Reveal Track Listing For 'Twenty' Documentary Soundtrack

Pearl Jam have announced that they will be releasing a two-disc set of live tracks along with B-sides, demos and rarities to coincide with the theatrical release of their documentary, Pearl Jam Twenty. The track listing for the Twenty soundtrack -- which will be released on September 19 -- can be found below.

Pearl Jam Twenty was created from more than 1,200 hours of clips, including interviews, live performances and other behind-the-scenes footage. The film was directed by long-time Pearl Jam fan Cameron Crowe. Crowe mostly notably directed the film Almost Famous.

You can view a trailer for the documentary here.

As if a soundtrack and movie weren't enough, the band will be releasing a book, also titled Pearl Jam Twenty, on September 12. The book will feature interviews with Neil Young, Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, among others.

Pearl Jam Twenty Track Listing:

Disc 1 (Live)

'Release'

'Alive'

'Garden'

'Why Go'

'Black'

'Blood'

'Last Exit'

'Not For You'

'Do The Evolution'

'Thumbing My Way'

'Crown Of Thorns'

'Let Me Sleep'

'Walk With Me'

'Just Breathe'

Disc 2 (Demos, B-sides, Rarities)