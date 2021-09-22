The 1991 pedal aims to pack Pearl Jam’s Ten tones into a single stompbox

UK-based pedal retailer Funny Little Boxes has debuted its first original build, the 1991 – a pedal that aims to recreate the tones from Pearl Jam’s iconic album, Ten, released that year.

“The 1991 is a dirt pedal that will provide everything from sparkly clean boost to face-melting distortion and has been specifically designed to capture the spirit and prevalent sound of the awesome music released in 1991,” says the manufacturer.

“The overarching aim was to capture the sound of the Ten album by Pearl Jam and the blueprint for the sound is a mid-forward drive pedal being pushed into a cranked, high-gain amplifier.”

Details of Pearl Jam guitarists Mike McCready and Stone Gossard’s exact rigs at that point are thin on the ground, but the distorted tones are thought to have been made using a combination of Marshall JCMs, Ibanez SD9 or TS9 pedals and a SansAmp Distortion.

The 1991 also looks like it might prove effective in recreating the tones of other rock bands of the era. Check out the demo above and you’ll see YouTuber Let’s Play All run through a grab-bag off riffs and tones from Pearl Jam, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana and Stone Temple Pilots.

The 1991 pedal retails for £99 (approx. $135) but is selling quickly – the first two batches have already sold out, so keep an eye on the Funny Little Boxes site for the next release.

Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of the band’s 1991 era, you may want to check out our in-depth piece on the making of Pearl Jam’s Ten.