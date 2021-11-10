Peavey bolsters its Delta Woods Series with quartet of classical guitars, starting from $199

Peavey has expanded its family of Delta Woods acoustic guitars and instilled a traditional flavor with the introduction of four classical guitars.
The four nylon-string models – CNS-1, CNS-2, CNS-CE and CNS-3/4 – each feature laminated spruce tops with a Natural Gloss finish, though offer a series of model-specific tonewood and hardware specs that seek to serve up subtle sonic differences.
In terms of size, the CNS-1, CNS-1 and single-cut CNS-CE all feature the same body proportions, including a 19" length and 4.5" depth, as well as a 25.5" scale length. As the name implies, the CNS-3/4 weighs in at a fraction of the size and offers an easy-to-play 22.83" scale length.
Other line-standard specs include a dual-action truss rod, C-shape okume neck and a 19-fret rosewood fretboard that sports a classical-favored flat radius. Finishing touches include an ABS nut and saddle, the latter of which is situated atop a rosewood bridge.
Despite sharing a similar top, the CNS-1 and CNS-3/4 utilize linden/basswood back and sides, while the CNS-2 and CNS-CE flash mahogany equivalents.
Each model boasts a hand-carved body bracing system, developed in a bid to provide a natural resonance, as well as five-ply black-white purling to provide added aesthetic gravitas.
As the only acoustic electric guitar of the new cohort – and the only to sport a cutaway – the CNS-CE comes fitted with a custom circuit comprising a three-band EQ and Presence control for increased tone-tweaking capabilities. An onboard chromatic tuner also makes the cut.
Elsewhere, Peavey promises to provide robust tuning stability by way of the gold tuning machines with mica buttons.
Peavey’s latest cohort bolsters the brand’s collection of acoustic guitars under $500. The CNS-1 and CNS-2 are both available now for $199, while the CNS-CE can be purchased for $219. A price is yet to be announced for the CNS-3/4.
To find out more, head over to Peavey.
It’s the latest expansion of the Delta Woods acoustic series, after Peavey relaunched the affordable lineup with the DW-1 and DW-2 models earlier this year.