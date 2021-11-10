Peavey bolsters its Delta Woods Series with quartet of classical guitars, starting from $199

Peavey has expanded its family of Delta Woods acoustic guitars and instilled a traditional flavor with the introduction of four classical guitars.

The four nylon-string models – CNS-1, CNS-2, CNS-CE and CNS-3/4 – each feature laminated spruce tops with a Natural Gloss finish, though offer a series of model-specific tonewood and hardware specs that seek to serve up subtle sonic differences.

Peavey Delta Woods CNS-1 (Image credit: Peavey)

In terms of size, the CNS-1, CNS-1 and single-cut CNS-CE all feature the same body proportions, including a 19" length and 4.5" depth, as well as a 25.5" scale length. As the name implies, the CNS-3/4 weighs in at a fraction of the size and offers an easy-to-play 22.83" scale length.

Other line-standard specs include a dual-action truss rod, C-shape okume neck and a 19-fret rosewood fretboard that sports a classical-favored flat radius. Finishing touches include an ABS nut and saddle, the latter of which is situated atop a rosewood bridge.

Peavey Delta Woods CNS-2 (Image credit: Peavey)

Despite sharing a similar top, the CNS-1 and CNS-3/4 utilize linden/basswood back and sides, while the CNS-2 and CNS-CE flash mahogany equivalents.

Each model boasts a hand-carved body bracing system, developed in a bid to provide a natural resonance, as well as five-ply black-white purling to provide added aesthetic gravitas.

As the only acoustic electric guitar of the new cohort – and the only to sport a cutaway – the CNS-CE comes fitted with a custom circuit comprising a three-band EQ and Presence control for increased tone-tweaking capabilities. An onboard chromatic tuner also makes the cut.

Peavey Delta Woods CNS-CE (Image credit: Peavey)

Elsewhere, Peavey promises to provide robust tuning stability by way of the gold tuning machines with mica buttons.

Peavey’s latest cohort bolsters the brand’s collection of acoustic guitars under $500. The CNS-1 and CNS-2 are both available now for $199, while the CNS-CE can be purchased for $219. A price is yet to be announced for the CNS-3/4.

To find out more, head over to Peavey.

It’s the latest expansion of the Delta Woods acoustic series, after Peavey relaunched the affordable lineup with the DW-1 and DW-2 models earlier this year.