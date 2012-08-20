Periphery Forced to Pull Off Remainder of Summer Slaughter Dates

Periphery have announced that they have been forced to pull off of the remaining dates of this year's Summer Slaughter tour due to a family emergency in the band. There are only five dates remaining on the tour, which is being headlined by Cannibal Corpse, including tonight's show at Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado.

An official statement posted via the band's Facebook page reads, "It is with great regret that we must announce Periphery's withdrawal from the rest of the Summer Slaughter tour, due to a family emergency we are unable to continue onto the west coast. We also want to take this moment to thank all the amazing fans old and new who came out to support us on this awesome tour and we also want to thank all the bands we played with, Cerebral Bore, Exhumed, Goatwhore, Job For A Cowboy, Veil of Maya, The Faceless, Between The Buried And Me, and Cannibal Corpse as well as all the amazing crew who made this tour happen — we miss all of you and we had the greatest summer ever hanging and jamming out with all of you."

Periphery released their latest album, Periphery II: This Time It's Personal (buy on iTunes) back in July via Sumerian Records.

And for the full scoop on their new album, pick up the September issue of Guitar World in our online store, featuring an in-depth interview with the band's three guitarists on their sophomore album.