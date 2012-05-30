Periphery Unveil New Album Title, Artwork

Baltimore-based progressive metal band Periphery have set Periphery II as the title of their upcoming sophomore album, which is set for a July 3 release through Sumerian Records.

As previously reported, the album will feature guest performances from Dream Theater's John Petrucci, The Faceless' Wes Hauch and Guthrie Govan.

"We put so much hard work and time into this album and we thank all of you for your continued support and patience," said guitarist Misha Mansoor. "The album clocks in at sixty-nine minutes exactly and has tons of brand new material, so I assure you it is well worth the wait. Make sure to keep on the lookout for the first track which we will be releasing in the coming weeks."

"After all the countless hours of work we've put in over the past seven months," guitarist Mark Holcolmb told us recently, "we can honestly say the vision we had in mind for this record has been fulfilled — and then some! Every single member of this band stepped it up and, as a result, this album truly feels like a collaborative effort."

The album is currently available for pre-order here.

Periphery will be on the road this summer as part of the Summer Slaughter Tour with Cannibal Corpse and Between the Buried and Me. You can find all of the band's live dates here.

Periphery II Track Listing: