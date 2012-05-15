Exclusive: Periphery Officially Announce July 3 Release Date for New Album

Yesterday, several websites picked up on the fact that an advertisement running in this month's issue of Revolver featured what appeared to be the official release date for Periphery's new album. The full-page ad also referenced a guest guitar solo from Dream Theater's John Petrucci.

Guitar World reached out to Periphery for confirmation, and we can now say that the as-yet-untitled album is indeed coming out July 3 via Sumerian Records.

"The album is finally done and ready to go — July 3 is the date!" says guitarist Mark Holcomb. "After all the countless hours of work we've put in over the past seven months, we can honestly say the vision we had in mind for this record has been fulfilled — and then some! Every single member of this band stepped it up and, as a result, this album truly feels like a collaborative effort."

Holcomb also confirmed Petrucci's appearance, as well as adding two more names to the list of guest contributors. "We also managed to get not one, but three of our favorite guitarists to do guest solos on the record," he said. "Wes Hauch (The Faceless), Guthrie Govan (The Aristocrats) and John Petrucci (Dream Theater) all laid down guest solos on the album and they turned out incredible."

He added, "Can't wait for you guys to hear it!"

The band will be unveiling the album's title, cover art, tracklisting and more in the near future.

Periphery will be on the road this summer as part of the Summer Slaughter Tour with Cannibal Corpse and Between the Buried and Me. You can find all of the band's live dates here.