Amps used by Pete Townshend and The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia for sale on Reverb

Guitar amps used by The Who’s Pete Townshend and The Grateful Dead have been listed for sale on Reverb.com.

First up is a 1969/1970 Hiwatt CP103 Pete Townshend signature head and two matching cabs – all owned by Townshend himself – sold as a bundle for $100,000.

The head features “The Who” engraved on its front panel, while the cabs boast – according to the listing – the “exact same combination” of Fane and JBL speakers used by the guitarist both in the studio and onstage. It is, however, unclear when exactly Townshend used the amps.

Additionally, the bundle comes with a certificate of authenticity, and the cabs will ship in their original road cases.

In terms of specs, the CP103 packs 100W of power, and features a custom circuit with four separate volume controls.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Reverb.com ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Reverb.com ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Reverb.com ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Reverb.com ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Reverb.com ) Image 1 of 5

In another listing, a Fender Bassman “Chrysler” once owned by California rockers The Grateful Dead and played by guitarist Jerry Garcia is on sale for $55,872.

Purchased by the band at Leo’s Music in Oakland, California in 1969, the amp was subsequently customized by Garcia, who added the logo of automobile manufacturer Chrysler to its front face. Bought as a recording/spare rehearsal amp, it was used for overdubs on the title track from the band’s 1978 album, Shakedown Street.

The amp – which still sports its original speakers – also features a padded white vinyl covering its original tweed enclosure, and a handmade leather buckle handle.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Reverb.com ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Reverb.com ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Reverb.com ) Image 1 of 3

The Bassman was launched by Fender in 1952, originally marketed as a bass guitar amp. Thereafter, its launch prompted other amp manufacturers to begin building higher-gain tube amps. Most notably was the Marshall JTM45, whose circuit was all but a clone of the 5F6-A Bassman’s.

For more information on either the Hiwatt CP103 bundle (opens in new tab) or the Fender Bassman “Chrysler” (opens in new tab), head to Reverb.