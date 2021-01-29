Peter Frampton covers David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz, Radiohead on new instrumental album, Frampton Forgets the Words

Gibson recently teased a Peter Frampton “Phenix” Les Paul Custom VOS, a recreation of the artist’s famous triple-pickup LP. But if you want to hear the real Phenix in action, look no further than the forthcoming Frampton Forgets the Words.

The new covers record, due April 23, finds the electric guitar legend paying instrumental tribute to David Bowie (Loving the Alien), George Harrison (Isn’t It a Pity), Lenny Kravitz (Are You Gonna Go My Way) and more alongside the Peter Frampton Band, with whom he last released 2019’s all-covers record, All Blues.

You can check out the first single, Frampton’s take on the 2007 Radiohead track Reckoner, above.

Frampton Forgets the Words was co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay, and recorded/mixed at Frampton’s own Studio Phenix in Nashville.

(Image credit: UMe)

“This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music,” Frampton said in a statement.

“My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too.”

Frampton Forgets the Words is available to preorder now. The full tracklist is as follows: