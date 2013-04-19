Photographer Neal Preston's 'Led Zeppelin: Sound and Fury' Available Now at the iBookstore

Led Zeppelin: Sound and Fury, an innovative illustrated digital book by photographer Neal Preston, is available now on the iBookstore for $9.99.

The book comes alive with a tap, swipe or pinch and provides an unprecedented and comprehensive look into the world of Led Zeppelin, one of rock's most iconic bands. Through Preston's lens the reader experiences hundreds of photos (more than 100 of which have never been seen before), 80 contact sheets (all previously unpublished), audio commentary from Preston, video and text interviews with people who worked with the band, and even memorabilia and set lists for concerts whose photos are featured in the book.

Created with Apple's digital book creation app, iBooks Author, this Multi-Touch experience on iPad is unprecedented in its visual style and layout, letting the reader explore never-before-seen shots of Led Zeppelin and join them not only on stage, but also backstage. Led Zeppelin: Sound and Fury contains an intro by Stevie Nicks and has contributions from bands like My Chemical Romance, Heart, Mastodon and many more.

No photographer was granted the access to Led Zeppelin that Preston had. Any photo of the band from the post-1973 era familiar to fans is probably one of Preston's images. Led Zeppelin: Sound and Fury immerses you in the band's inner-circle with brilliant on-stage performance photos, backstage candid shots, intimate images from onboard the band's two private planes, as well as snapshots from press conferences, movie premieres, private band parties and more.

Preston's career began when he was in high school and continues today. His photographs have appeared on the covers and in the pages of magazines and newspapers, books, television shows, feature films, Broadway show programs and billboards, vinyl, CD and DVD packages. His client list includes the Who, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Queen and Fleetwood Mac. His archive, a body of work spanning almost four decades, is regarded as one of the music industry's most extensive and significant photo collections. Preston's archive was the key source of photographs for VH1's Behind the Music series. In 1985, Preston was one of the official photographers for Bob Geldof's Live Aid concert at London's Wembley Stadium. In 1988, his association with Springsteen helped land him the job as official tour photographer for Amnesty International's landmark ''Human Rights Now!'' tour.

