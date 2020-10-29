Pick up a limited edition Epiphone Les Paul Special II for under $200 with this fantastic deal

Though it's a bit pricier than a Les Paul SL – one of the best electric guitars under $500 – and a bit more unconventional than a Les Paul Traditional Pro III – one of the best electric guitars for beginners – we still love the unique sonic attitude that the Epiphone Les Paul Special II brings to the table.

Already a great value as is, you can now grab this spunky, dependable and attitude-filled guitar at a 15% discount thanks to this amazing deal from Musician's Friend.

Usually a $229 value, this Les Paul Special II – a limited-edition version no less – can now be had for an incredible $194.65 when you enter the coupon code rocktober.

Featuring a flamed maple top, mahogany body, bolt-on mahogany neck, chrome hardware and a smooth-playing 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, this guitar punches well above its weight in both looks and build.

Epiphone Les Paul Special II Plus: only $194.65

With a flamed maple top over a thin-profile mahogany body, a smooth 22-fret rosewood fingerboard and a pair of Epiphone open-coil humbuckers, this guitar provides sizzle, snarl and superb playability. Be sure to use the coupon code 'rocktober' at the checkout for 15% off.View Deal

With 650R (neck) and 700T (bridge) open-coil humbuckers though, this guitar doesn't skimp on tone either. Outfitted with high-output magnets, the pickups provide clear, piercing highs and – with the guitar's tone, volume and three-way pickup switches – can be adjusted perfectly to your liking.

Other features like a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece make this guitar, all in all, an absolute steal at this price.

You have to be fast though – given that it's part of a 'Rocktober' sale, this deal will only be live for two more days. So what are you waiting for? Head to Musician's Friend now and get a stellar axe for a stellar price!

Though this deal is October-specific, keep your eyes on our Black Friday guitar deals hub for more amazing discounts and sales as the holidays draw ever-closer!