Pigtronix takes its delay game to the next level with slimmed-down, powerful Echolution 3 pedal

Pigtronix has unveiled the Echolution 3, a successor to its Echolution 2 delay pedal, which was first introduced in 2015.

Slimmer and more streamlined in both its size and interface than its predecessor, the Echolution 3 is a multi-tap stereo modulation delay that boasts an enticingly wide variety of tonal options.

The pedal's Time knob, for starters, lets guitarists dial in anywhere between 100 milliseconds and 5 seconds of delay (delay time can also be adjusted via the onboard Tap Tempo switch).

A tap switch above the Time knob lets users select delay time subdivisions, while holding the switch down activates a second delay tap that can be set to one of the three subdivision values – 1, ¾ (a dotted eighth note delay) and the "Golden Ratio" (.382).

The Mix knob adjusts the delay signal, while the Mod knob adjusts the delay's modulation, with additional Speed, Depth and Tone modulation controls available via the tap switch above the Mod knob. Holding this tap switch down syncs the speed to the tap tempo.

The Repeats knob adjusts the, well, repeats in the delay, while the Special FX tap switch on the bottom left of the pedal gives guitarists access to Reverse, Jump (which takes the delay line up an octave), and the push-and-hold-activated Pong, which sends echoes careening between the left and right channels.

Users can store up to four presets on the Echolution 3, which can be toggled between using the final, bottom right tap switch.

The pedal also boats a stereo output, buffered bypass, MIDI capability and compatibility with Pigtronix's Universal Remote footswitch.

The Pigtronix Echolution 3 delay pedal runs on 9VDC power, and is available now for $299. News of its arrival comes right on the heels of another new Pigtronix pedal, the Gamma Drive.

For more on the pedal, stop by Pigtronix.