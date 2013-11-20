Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Working on Solo Album Featuring David Crosby and Graham Nash

Last week, we reported that Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is working on his first rock album in more than two decades.

Well, this week it's David Gilmour's turn for big announcements.

Gilmour, Pink Floyd's guitarist, has confirmed that he's also working on a new studio album, the followup to 2006's On An Island.

ABC News reports that David Crosby and Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills and Nash have taken part in the sessions, and have done so free of charge.

"What the hell would it cost you to have David Crosby and Graham Nash getting on a bloody train to Brighton to sing with you?" Nash said during last month's Needle Time appearance on vintage.tv. "We're musicians. We love good songs. We'll sing them until we are dead."

Crosby and Nash also appeared on On An Island's title track.

