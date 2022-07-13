Watch Gilby Clarke step onstage with Porno For Pyros for a blistering rendition of Bad S**t

Porno For Pyros played their first proper headline show since reuniting last month at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles last week – and former-GN’R guitarist Gilby Clarke dropped in for a guest spot on Bad Shit.

The band itself featured a change of personnel following the Welcome to Rockville show, with original bassist Martyn LeNoble returning to the fold, alongside drummer Stephen Perkins (who had been scheduled to play the Rockville gig but was covered by his tech Mike Cryciuk after he fell ill at the last minute).

Porno For Pyros' recent reunion was sparked when Jane’s Addiction were forced to pull out of Rockville with guitarist Dave Navarro’s still suffering from long Covid. Farrell offered to honour the slot, nonetheless, and fans were instead treated to a Porno For Pyros reunion with a generous helping of Jane’s Addiction covers thrown in.

Appropriately, the July 7 set at The Belasco featured more of PFP’s own material, including Cursed Male and Wishing Well alongside big hitters such as Pets and Tahitian Moon, but the group still made time for a cover of 1%.

Clarke was then invited onstage for a guest spot during a lively rendition of PFP song Bad Shit and threw down a raucous solo amid the onstage carnage. In the footage above, Clarke’s contribution laces the song with a little Sunset Strip grit n’ glitz – and seems to leave Farrell literally vibrating. Meanwhile, PFP guitarist Peter DiStefano is on and offstage crowd-surfing (as in the clip above).

While wider touring plans remain under-wraps – or more likely, undecided – Porno For Pyros are set to appear at Lollapalooza at the end of the month and appear thoroughly reinvigorated, so perhaps it won’t be long to wait for further dates, which they’ll have to fit around Jane’s Addictions fall shows.

Keep an eye on Porno For Pyros (opens in new tab) for more news.