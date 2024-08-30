With all eyes on the Spark 2, now's the time to get the original 5-star Spark amp for way less in the Positive Grid Labor Day sale

PG also has fantastic deals on amps, wireless guitar systems, software, and more this Labor Day weekend

With the imminent arrival of the all-new Positive Grid Spark 2, it’s not that much of a surprise to see some great deals emerge on its predecessor. Alongside a bunch of their smart amps and accessories, PG has significantly sliced a chunk of change of the price of their all-conquering Spark 40 as part of their Labor Day sale, featuring deals of up to 40% off.

Just because there’s a new amp on the horizon doesn’t mean it isn’t worth investing in the Spark 40 now, as we recently explored when we put them head to head in our Positive Grid Spark 1 vs Spark 2 article. The original Spark still delivers great tones, excellent usability, and fantastic learning tools that will suit any player looking for a great practice amp.

Positive Grid Labor Day sale: Up to 40% off

It’s not just the Spark 40 with money off, as you can also grab a discount on the teeny-tiny yet very loud Spark Go, as well as the Spark Cab which allows you to turn any of PG’s amps into a full-fledged gigging rig. There are also some discounts on accessories like the Spark Link, Spark travel bag, and PG’s excellent BIAS FX 2 amp modeling software.

