With all eyes on the Spark 2, now's the time to get the original 5-star Spark amp for way less in the Positive Grid Labor Day sale

With the imminent arrival of the all-new Positive Grid Spark 2, it’s not that much of a surprise to see some great deals emerge on its predecessor. Alongside a bunch of their smart amps and accessories, PG has significantly sliced a chunk of change of the price of their all-conquering Spark 40 as part of their Labor Day sale, featuring deals of up to 40% off .

Just because there’s a new amp on the horizon doesn’t mean it isn’t worth investing in the Spark 40 now, as we recently explored when we put them head to head in our Positive Grid Spark 1 vs Spark 2 article. The original Spark still delivers great tones, excellent usability, and fantastic learning tools that will suit any player looking for a great practice amp .

Positive Grid Labor Day sale: Up to 40% off

It’s not just the Spark 40 with money off, as you can also grab a discount on the teeny-tiny yet very loud Spark Go, as well as the Spark Cab which allows you to turn any of PG’s amps into a full-fledged gigging rig. There are also some discounts on accessories like the Spark Link, Spark travel bag, and PG’s excellent BIAS FX 2 amp modeling software.

Of course, the headline product in the sale is the Positive Grid Spark 40, which has gotten a hefty $55 discount in the Labor Day sale. If you add it to your basket it will also get you a free Spark travel bag worth $60, giving you a huge $115 saving overall. In our Positive Grid Spark review , we gave it a full five stars out of five thanks to its convincing tube tones, huge sound, and compact form factor and for us, it still holds up today.

If you want a new amp simulator then you’ll want to check out Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 Elite, which has an absolutely ginormous $120 reduction at the moment. It’s packed full of super accurate amp models, with loads of scope for tone tweaking whether that’s running stereo rigs or chaining together insane amounts of pedals to create some massive ambient soundscapes.