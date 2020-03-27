Positive Grid offers free BIAS FX Mobile download to help musicians “remain creative and positive right now”

Positive Grid is offering its BIAS FX mobile app as a 90-day free full download.

The app comes with a library full of realistic-sounding guitar and bass amps, as well as effect pedals and studio racks, for players to create tones using an iPhone or iPad.

Bias FX mobile also integrates with Positive Grid’s Bias Amp 2 Mobile and Bias Pedal Mobile apps, and users can share and download thousands of custom presets via ToneCloud (a new ToneCloud account is required to unlock features and expansion packs).

“It can be difficult for many musicians to remain creative and positive right now,” said Positive Grid’s Robert McCullar. “We want to create an opportunity for them to keep playing and stay connected to music.”

Bias FX Mobile is available in the Positive Grid app store for free use for 90 days, through April 8.

For more information about BIAS FX, head to Positive Grid.