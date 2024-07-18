“The evolution of the revolution is here”: Positive Grid confirms the Spark 2 will arrive within weeks – and, yes, it has a looper

By
published

The most-requested missing feature of the original amp has now been addressed – and it will be here sooner than you think

Positive Grid Spark 2 amp and smartphone app
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Positive Grid has teased the arrival of the Spark 2, confirming that the followup to its wildly successful modeling amp is imminent – and it will have a built-in looper.

The Spark is the unit that secured Positive Grid’s rise from startup to makers of one of the world’s best-selling amps in the space of a decade.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.